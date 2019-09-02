West Texas shooter identified

ODESSA, Texas (KCAU) — A terrifying afternoon in West Texas, Saturday, after a gunman went on a deadly shooting spree, firing at random as he drove around the city of Odessa.

Authorities say the manhunt ended in a gun battle outside a movie theater in Odessa, where police shot and killed the suspect. Police say the gunman drove on to the streets and the highway, spraying bullets randomly at residents and motorists.

The gunman has been identified as 36-year-old Seth Ator.

Eight people are dead and at least 21 are injured following that devasting shooting.