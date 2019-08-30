West Point residents warned against drinking city water

WEST POINT, Neb. (CNN) – The state of Nebraska is advising one Siouxland community to stop drinking the water after high levels of manganese was found, but one West Point mom says she warned the city about the water problem a year ago.

“If anything positive comes out of this, my goal is that no other family has to experience what we’ve been through,” said West Point resident Lisa Eisenmenger,

Eisenmenger first sounded the alarm to city leaders about West Point’s drinking water in 2018.

For as bad as it looked, she said it smelled and tasted even worse. And it was after her son Colin started having brain issues that couldn’t be explained by doctors, that she believed it was related to the city’s water.

“He just wasn’t the same happy and bubbly kid. He struggled to do the most basic motor activities. As fast as he was declining, we were absolutely concerned that he had a terminal illness and that we only had months to spend with him,” she said.

The family decided to quit drinking the city’s water, and within weeks she says her son started to get back to normal.

Recently, the Nebraska health department put West Point on notice and ordered the community to quit drinking the water. The reason is due to high levels of manganese. Levels about 300 micrograms per liter can affect the central nervous system for infants; West Point’s water exceeded 1000 micrograms.

The city administrator said the water testing process is slow and that the city moved as quickly as it could to figure out what was going on.

“I think West Point is going to become an example of why water treatment testing and updated regulations are so important,” Eisenmenger said.

West Point officials say there is a plan to build a new filtering system that they hope will be running by the first of the year. For now though, the people have been advised to drink bottled water.