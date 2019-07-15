West High student places at international conference

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City student earned international recognition after placing 6th in a photography contest.
Sioux City West High School student Jessica Kleinscmidt competed in the Health Care Photography group at the 2019 International HOSA Conference last month in Orlando, Florida.
She was one of 11 students from Sioux City schools and of 9,749 total competitors at the International conference.
The International HOSA Conference, or Future Health Professionals and formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America, is a national student organization that gives students opportunities for leadership development, motivation and recognition, specifically for health science programs.
At the Iowa State Awards, those students who placed first, second, or third were able to attend the international conference. Those who placed fourth, fifth, or sixth place at state had the chance to compete at the international conference if those who placed above couldn’t attend.
Below is a list of finalists that competed in both the Iowa and International HOSA Conferences.
- Health Science Events
- Medical Spelling
- Iowa 1st place – Yahaira Sanchez – WHS
- Medical Math
- Iowa 1st place – Kathleen Dam – NHS
- Health Professions Events
- Pharmacy Science
- Iowa 1st place – Sierra Berg – NHS
- Leadership Events
- Extemporaneous Health Poster
- 3rd place – Christine Ly – NHS
- 5th place – Kaden Nieto – NHS
- Extemporaneous Writing
- Iowa 1st place – Yahaira Sanchez – WHS
- Iowa 2nd place – Kathleen Dam – NHS
- Health Career Photography
- International 6th place and Iowa 1st place – Jessica Kleinschmidt – WHS
- Job Seeking Skills
- Iowa 2nd place – Kaitlyn Sanford – EHS
- Prepared Speaking
- Iowa 2nd place – Michel Salmeron – WHS
- Teamwork Events
- Health Career Display
- 6th place – Kennedy Jaerger* & Hannah Trometer –WHS (* Rudy DeAnda attended in Kennedy Jaerger’s place.)
