West High student places at international conference

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City student earned international recognition after placing 6th in a photography contest.

Sioux City West High School student Jessica Kleinscmidt competed in the Health Care Photography group at the 2019 International HOSA Conference last month in Orlando, Florida.

She was one of 11 students from Sioux City schools and of 9,749 total competitors at the International conference.

The International HOSA Conference, or Future Health Professionals and formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America, is a national student organization that gives students opportunities for leadership development, motivation and recognition, specifically for health science programs.

At the Iowa State Awards, those students who placed first, second, or third were able to attend the international conference. Those who placed fourth, fifth, or sixth place at state had the chance to compete at the international conference if those who placed above couldn’t attend.

Courtesy Sioux City Community School District

Below is a list of finalists that competed in both the Iowa and International HOSA Conferences.