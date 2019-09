LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Four months after purchasing a pair of east coast ice cream plants, the maker of Blue Bunny Ice Cream is expanding to the west.

According to multiple reports, Wells Enterprises is in the process of purchasing the Henderson, Nevada operation of competitor, Unilever brands.

Wells already ranks as the #2 makers of ice cream in the U.S. with products available in all 50 states.

In April, the company bought Fieldbrook Foods plants in New York and New Jersey.