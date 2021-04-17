Take a look: Colorful coffins lighten mood at New Zealand funerals

This photo provided by Ross Hall, shows a chocolate bar designed casket in Auckland, New Zealand on April 30, 2020. Auckland company Dying Art makes unique custom caskets which reflect the people who will eventually lay inside them, whether it’s a love for fire engines, a cream doughnut or Lego. (Ross Hall via AP)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — At one recent funeral in New Zealand, there were gasps before a wave of laughter rippled through the hundreds of mourners.

The pallbearers brought a coffin shaped like a giant cream donut. It’s the latest creation by the deceased’s cousin, Ross Hall, who runs a business that custom builds colorful coffins called Dying Art.

Other creations by Hall include a sailboat, a firetruck, a chocolate bar and Lego blocks.

This photo provided by Ross Hall shows Hall, owner of Dying Art with a selection of custom caskets in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

This photo provided by Ross Hall, shows caskets shaped as Lego and a space ship in Auckland, New Zealand on Feb 25, 2021.

This photo provided by Ross Hall shows a selection of custom caskets in Auckland, New Zealand on May 20, 2020.

This photo provided by Ross Hall a casket in the design of a Ferrari F1 car in in Auckland, New Zealand on Dec 10, 2018.

This photo provided by Ross Hall, shows a piano keyboard designed casket in Auckland, New Zealand May 7, 2019.

This photo provided by Ross Hall, shows a casket in the colors of the New Zealand Warriors rugby league team in Auckland, New Zealand June 15, 2019.

This photo provided by Ross Hall, shows a leopard skinned designed casket in Auckland, New Zealand on March 17, 2016.

This photo provided by Ross Hall, shows a casket in the design of a fire engine in Auckland, New Zealand Feb. 5, 2019.

This photo provided by Ross Hall, shows a yacht shaped casket in Auckland, New Zealand on Feb. 15, 2019.

This photo provided by Ross Hall, shows floral designed caskets in Auckland, New Zealand March 17, 2016.

This photo provided by Ross Hall, shows a cream doughnut shaped coffin for the funeral of Phil McLean outside a church in Tauranga, New Zealand on Feb 17, 2021.

There have been glittering coffins covered in fake jewels, a casket inspired by the movie “The Matrix,” and plenty of coffins depicting people’s favorite beaches and holiday spots.

Hall says the tone of funerals has changed markedly over recent years, and people now think it’s a celebration of life rather than a mourning of death.