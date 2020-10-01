Weekly Camping Forecast: September 30, 2020

We’ll have a pleasant autumn weekend with highs in the 60s & lows in the 40s.

We’ll start the weekend on a cool note with a high of 61° expected on Friday. A warm front slips through on Saturday with only a 20% chance of showers and a slightly warmer high of 63°. Sunday will be the most pleasant day in the upcoming weekend as it looks like the temperature will rise up to 67° under a mostly sunny sky.

The mosquito count should be falling off with colder air near the freezing mark helping to eliminate some of the bugs hanging around. Fire danger levels will be high with a light breeze expected this weekend. Sioux City has a huge 7+ inch precipitation deficit for 2020 and vegetation remains crispy & dry. It’s been nearly 20 days since the last time Sioux City had measurable rain. Keep a close eye on bonfires and make sure to fully put out the flames as you wrap things up each night.

The overnight hours during the weekend will be pretty chilly with lows dropping off to about the 40° mark each night.

Our Weekly Camping Forecast is brought to you by Lazy H Campground in Akron, IA.