Weekly Camping Forecast: July 22, 2020

It’s going to be another very hot this weekend, so make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade if you have plans to go out on a camping adventure in the region!

The UV Index will be High with bright sunny skies – make sure to put your sunscreen on if you’ll be spending long periods of time outside. It’ll only take about 15 to 20 minutes in order to get a sunburn. The mosquito count is going to be High and fire danger is in the High range too. We carry a substantial rainfall deficit for the year-to-date precipitation which is raising the fire danger level

On Friday, expect a high of 93° with mostly sunny sky conditions.

Saturday we’ll see the high step up to 95° and it’ll be just about as hot on Sunday with the temperature hitting 94° in the afternoon. There are very small thunderstorm chances on Friday night going into Saturday and again for Sunday night going into Monday. The warmth is really going to be the biggest factor this weekend with Heat Index feels-like temperatures above 100°!

Sunday we’ll work in a chance of PM thunderstorms with a cold front. The high will be just a bit cooler at 92°.

Overnight lows this weekend should fall near 70° with muggy conditions.

Our Weekly Camping Forecast is brought to you by Lazy H Campground in Akron, IA.