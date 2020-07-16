Weekly Camping Forecast: July 15, 2020

It’s going to be blazing hot this weekend, so make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade if you have plans to go out camping!

The UV Index will be High with bright sunny skies – make sure to put your sunscreen on if you’ll be spending long periods of time outside. It’ll only take about 15 to 20 minutes in order to get a sunburn. The mosquito count is going to be High and fire danger is in the Moderate range. It’ll be a little breezy on Friday, but otherwise things should be pretty calm without a significant threat of bonfires spreading out of control.

On Friday, expect a high of 91° with mostly sunny skies and a 20% chance of showers & thunderstorms.

Saturday is when you’ll really want to crack into the Gatorade and take a jump in the pool. The temperature will soar up to 97° and when accounting for the humidity, it’s going to feel like it’s above 100°!

Sunday we’ll work in a chance of PM thunderstorms with a cold front. The high will be just a bit cooler at 92°.

Overnight lows this weekend should fall near 70° with muggy conditions.

Our Weekly Camping Forecast is brought to you by Lazy H Campground in Akron, IA.