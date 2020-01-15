Webster City man sentenced to prison for possession of firearms, methamphetamine

Breaking News
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Webster City man who illegally possessed more than 60 firearms was sentenced January 13 to more than two years in federal prison.

Greg Claude, 53, of Webster City, received his prison term after pleading guilty on August 29, 2019, to possession of firearms by a controlled substance abuser.

According to a recent press release, Claude admitted at his plea hearing that he was a daily user of methamphetamine and that in May 2018 he was in possession of multiple firearms.

Evidence at the hearing suggested that after a burglary/arson investigation that involved the theft of 150+ firearms in rural Calhoun County, in early December 2017, law enforcement was made aware of Claude’s possession of several of the stolen firearms in May 2018.

During the execution of a search warrant, law enforcement officers seized methamphetamine and a methamphetamine pipe from Claude.

Law enforcement officers later seized 69 guns and 33 guns that had been stolen during the burglary/arson.

Claude was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment and fined $10,000. He must also serve a two-year term of supervised release after he serves his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Claude is in custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to federal prison.

