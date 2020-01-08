Webster City man sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth, possessing handgun

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Webster City man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine while possessing a firearm was sentenced January 2, to 12 years in federal prison.

Jamie Candelario-Mercado, 38, of Webster City, Iowa, received his prison term after he pleaded guilty on August 28, 2019, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

According to a recent press release, Candelario-Mercado admitted that he and others conspired to distribute more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine in Webster City and the Eagle Grove area from April 2018 through January 2019.

In June 2018, Candelario-Mercado was arrested along with another person with about two ounces of marijuana, two ounces of methamphetamine, and a loaded handgun.

On six separate occasions in January 2019, Candelario-Mercado and another distributed over 190 grams of pure methamphetamine to individuals cooperating with law enforcement.

The defendant continued to admit that he possessed a gun during his distribution of methamphetamine to protect his person, money, and drugs.

Candelario-Mercado was sentenced in Sioux City to 144 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a four-year term of supervised release after his prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Candelario-Mercado is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.