WEB EXTRA: NAIA President Jim Carr talks about institutional growth and the role Sioux City plays in the NAIA’s championship experience

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This week, volleyball teams from all over the nation are in Sioux City playing for the 2019 NAIA volleyball championship.

Over the last two decades, Sioux City has hosted several national championship events. The community serves as an example to other cities looking to do the same.

In this Siouxlandproud.com Web Extra, KCAU 9 News Anchor Tim Seaman talks with NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr about Sioux City’s role with the NAIA as well as other pressing issues with The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.