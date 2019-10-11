Web Exclusive: Young motivational Texan gets national attention for pep talk

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A 10-year-old Eastland, Texas boy has caught the attention of football fans across the nation with millions of views online.

“I really do like football,” 10-year-old Lane Bridges says.

Lane Bridges is famous. Like, really famous.

“We’ve had anywhere from SportsCenter, to NFL Network, to Fox and Friends, to, you name it, they’ve pretty much called,” his dad says.

A video of him pumping up his teammates has garnered millions of views online, making him the go-to guy for encouraging a crowd, like the one at Eastland Middle School’s pep rally Thursday afternoon.

And despite all the high-fives and well wishes, the fame hasn’t gone to Lane’s head.

“No, I just did the speech for my team. It feels great just to have the opportunity to just speak to the Mavericks,” he says.

And he got the opportunity to do just that one-on-one with Maverick varsity football players.

“Right now, you are a Maverick. So go show the Longhorns what it’s like to be a Maverick,” he told them.

Eastland Mavericks Head Coach James Morton says he’s never seen anything like the school spirit this mini Maverick has.

“I think Lane, obviously, brings a spark. The first time you meet him, you’re drawn to him because of his passion.”

Lane’s dad, Walter, is also impressed by his son’s passion, but he’s even more impressed by the humble way he’s handling his newfound notoriety.

“Lane is very grounded, Lane is taking this in stride,” Walter says. “Last night we were asking him what he was gonna say to the boys today, and he couldn’t stop playing Legos long enough to tell us what he was gonna do.

For now, Lane plans to keep doing what he’s doing, cheering his team toward a winning goal.

“I love this team and I’ll keep cheering them until the day I die,” Lane says.