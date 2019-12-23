Web Exclusive: Texas dad asks for Christmas cards for autistic son, request goes viral

News

by: Shaquille Omari

Posted: / Updated:

BELTON, Texas (KWKT) – A Belton, Texas father is getting more than he expected after asking people on Facebook to send Christmas cards for his son with autism.

“It’s like a dream to be honest with you. I’m just truly blessed that people actually want to show love for my son,” says Father, Marty Mendoza.

Mendoza is a single father to his son, Marty Jr, who suffers from non-verbal autism. The father lives paycheck-to-paycheck and struggles to make ends meet.

“Every year, Christmas and birthdays were out of the element because bills came first,” the father says.

The father says this year, he wanted to make it extra special

“I was watching these Christmas carols and see people open up their Christmas presents and I told my son he needs to have at least some, you know what I mean,” the father says.

To his surprise, the post went viral, prompting people in different countries to send Christmas cards and even monetary donations.

“It warms the heart. It shows the community is still engaged with everybody the community,” says Eddie Booth, a donor who hand-delivered cards to the Mendozas.

Since the post, Mendoza receives multiple daily shipments of cards and other items including toys, money, and meals.

“This is the most packages I’ve ever delivered to a house. To one house,” says one Amazon worker.

Mendoza says he plans to read every card to his 33-year-old son and plans to pay it forward by donating some of the gifts to charity.

If you would like to help the Mendozas, send a card to:

Marty Mendoza, Jr.
419 West Avenue C
Belton, TX 76513

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.