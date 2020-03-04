Web Exclusive: Tennessee officer saves couple’s wedding day

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — You’ve heard the phrase, “To have and to hold.” This weekend, a bride didn’t hold onto her car keys but fortunately, a police officer helped make the mistake into a memory.

On Monday, the Gatlinburg Police Department posted a picture of the bride, Judy Frazier, and the officer, Mike Green, on Facebook that gave him a shout-out that caught our attention.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, the Frazier family has a lot of stories to bring home to New Orleans with the pictures they snapped before the wedding ceremony.

“This is me trying to get my keys. This is us both trying to get the keys. This is me falling on the ground trying to get the keys,” said Judy Frazier, flipping through pictures on her cellphone.

Frazier’s wedding day was on Sunday and says she lost her keys while the bridal party left their hair appointment.

“When I first walked out I was like, ‘Okay, y’all, where are my keys?’ And everybody was like, ‘I don’t have them. I don’t have them.’ And then I remembered what I did with them… I remember putting them in the trunk,” said Frazier.

This bride says they ran across the street and grabbed anything and everything they could think of that could unlock a car, “We were laughing and joking about it. It was really neat and really fun.”

But when that fun didn’t work, they called Gatlinburg police.

“He came out and un-did my car for me then didn’t leave until we actually got the keys out of the trunk,” said Frazier.

It was a process because of the car’s security system which wouldn’t allow them to pop the trunk.

“She had to break around the boxes where the bouquets were so we could get around to get to where the keys were,” explained Frazier.

When all was said and done, this bride took a picture with Officer Green because he saved the day, “He is part of the family now. He will forever be in our memories.”

What about the groom, Chris Frazier? He says when he got the call, it wasn’t a surprise, “We constantly have those little issues about one or two every week.”

While they have little moments like this captured on camera, the couple says their happily ever after ended up perfect.

“We just kind of went with it. It was awesome. Definitely made a memory,” said the Fraziers.

There was one more hiccup before the ceremony. Mr. Frazier says his bride left a cup and her purse on top of the car as they were leaving for the ceremony and they didn’t notice it until her purse was dangling next to the window.

We reached out to Gatlinburg police hoping to interview Officer Green but he was off on Monday. Chief Randy Brackins told us he commends Officer Green’s help saving the couple’s wedding day.