Web Exclusive: Tennessee half-sisters who recently met now searching for siblings

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) - They were separated by adoption and only met for the first time about six months ago. Two sisters from Tennessee are now still searching for their other two siblings.

Tilly Baker and Krista Jackson are half-sisters, but until the end of last year they were complete strangers.

"I never had any idea, it was just the furthest thing from my mind. I had lived my whole life as an only child," said Krista.

Krista was raised by their birth mom, Glenda Kaye Montgomery, in Maryville. Tilly was adopted and grew up in Clinton.

Unlike her older sibling, she knew she wasn't an only child.

"I knew in theory about her. I knew I had a half sister who was six to six and a half years older. But I never dreamed that I would be able to find her," said Tilly.

A 23andMe DNA test connected the dots. Tilly matched with their first cousin, and Krista got the news.

Family members then revealed they had an older half brother and a sister in between.

"Born at Oak Ridge hospital, now Methodist Medical Center, we think in 1983, give or take a year because the birth father couldn't remember the exact date," they said. "Definitely early 80's. She could have also been classified as Native American, as she was... We know that the older half brother was born in 1974 at UT hospital."

Now the pair is searching for their two other siblings. They've posted all over the internet, trying to get connected.

"We just really want the closure, of now that we know that they're there, even if they didn't want to meet us, we'd like to know where they were, if they were ok, what happened to them," they said. "Best case scenario is that they want to be in our lives and be family, but if they don't we just want to know."

In the meantime, they're also focusing on building their bond. They spent Christmas and Easter with each other, and are getting caught up on the decades they didn't spend together.

If you know any information that could help these sisters out, they want to hear from you. You can email them at bythemoon@gmail.com and kristajackson274@gmail.com.