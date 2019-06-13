Web Exclusive: Temporary pet shelter used during Arkansas floods set to close

CONWAY, Ark. (KARK) – A temporary animal shelter set up during the floods is set to close down in seven days. Now volunteers have urged pet owners to collect their four-legged friends.

“Now we are hoping that as the cleanup starts to get in full swing, that they will come down and come and pick up their pet,” explains ASPCA Disaster Response Director Dick Green.

The shelter is located next to the Don Owens Sports Complex in Conway off of Skyline Drive. The stables have been transformed into a temporary shelter. You will find clean cages, food, and fans as well as a number of volunteers.

“We have just brought everything that we could think of to make this the best situation possible,” Green went on to say.

The animals have been cared for around the clock. This includes vaccinations and vet care. Now volunteers are trying to track down owners.

“We are hoping that we can close this shelter on the 18th of June that’s our goal.”

In the unfortunate event that you do not want to reclaim you pet, the ASPCA will help.

“If it’s just not going to happen, if they simply have to relinquish their pet then we’ve got a network of adopting families that are willing to help out but that is certainly that is our last effort,” he said.