Web Exclusive: Teachers getting ready for a new school year

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — As a new school year is quickly approaching, Siouxland teachers are getting their classrooms ready.

KCAU 9’s digital team spoke with two South Sioux City teachers from Lewis and Clark Elementary about how they spend their summers getting ready for the new school year.

Nicholas Kleve teaches fifth grade and he spends a lot of the summer thinking about how to connect with his new students.

“I spend a lot of fo time thinking about what I can do to make my classroom environment fun and welcoming to the students,” Kleve stated.

“I look at what I can do to help my students have life long success,” Kleve said.

By getting in the right mindset, he says he can help his students have life long success.

Down the hall, Robin Johnson teaches fourth grade and she starts getting ready for the new school year right away in June.

“I start looking at the newest kind of trends that are in education. I usually do some reading up on some research,” Johson said.

After that’s done, she starts thinking about how she’s going to decorate her classroom and the needs for her students.

“Just trying to figure out how to make my life easier as a teacher and easier for the students,” Johson added.