Web Exclusive: Shared workspace for moms coming to Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A mother of two is creating a space for women to balance their lives and careers at Village on the Creeks in Rogers.

“I felt like it was black or white,” Cristy Pearson said. “I was either going to stay working and put my newborn daughter in all-day daycare or I had to choose to stay home and let my career go.”

Cristy Pearson is a stay-at-home mom with two young daughters.

When she had her first daughter eight years ago, she found herself at a crossroad.

After her second daughter, she decided to create a space where mothers like her don’t have to choose one or the other.

“That’s how this started… I was like, “Why don’t we have spaces that really help with this more?,” she said. “A space where women can do both and do it well that is accepted and encouraged.”

Pearson is in the process of creating a shared workspace with multiple meeting rooms, offices, and on-site daycare in Rogers.

“I’m really excited for the potential this will bring to women here,” she said.

It is still very early on in the process, but Pearson is confident when it opens that it will be a place where mothers can reach their full potential.

“It gets me really excited when I think about starting in some small way to change the landscape of what working and having a family can look like for women,” she said.

Pearson hopes the shared workspace will open sometime in the next year.

She signed a lease at Village on the Creeks in Rogers and is in the approval phase with the city.

