Web Exclusive: Protecting your pipes in freezing temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the freezing temperatures take over, making sure your home is protected will save you money and headache.

When temperatures are below freezing, pipe issues make the top of the list of frequent calls for Scott’s Plumbing, but owner Scott Robinson says it’s not the frozen pipes that cause damage.

“When they’re frozen, they’re not leaking. It’s when they thaw that all the damage happens.” Robinson said.

That’s because water expands when it freezes. When water in your pipes starts to expand, it has nowhere else to go, causing your pipes to burst.

The best thing to do is try to prevent them from freezing in the first place.

Things like opening up your kitchen cabinets to let some heat get to your pipes can help, and for extra measure, you can leave your faucet dripping.

“You can leave your spigots dripping, you know it doesn’t have to be any bigger than a pencil lead just a small stream will keep it from freezing. Moving water doesn’t freeze as quickly,” Robinson said.

If your pipes do freeze, Scott advises to turn your water off as soon as possible.