Web Exclusive: North Carolina teen’s Eagle Scout project helps police K-9s

by: Michelle Wolf

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – A North Carolina teenager created a new agility course for K-9s at the High Point Police Department for his Eagle Scout project.

These courses aren’t just about competition. They help K-9 officers prepare to navigate different situations.

Luke Dublin, 17, has been a Boy Scout since first grade. His dad is a High Point police officer. 

“It took about three months to build entirely,” Dublin said.

He raised $1,200 to build the agility course which now sits behind the police department. K-9 Officer Powell says the project is invaluable for handlers.

“It mimics obstacles that they come across on their daily duties: jumping windows, jumping fences, crawling over obstacles, through tunnels,” Powell said.

Before officers got the gift a few weeks ago, K-9s would train across town which could be risky. 

“Going through the city sometimes there’s broken glass, or wire, or metal they can get caught on,” Powell said.

Now the dogs have better protection and better training, which will lead to better results when they’re trying to stop illegal activity in the city.

Dublin will now have to present his project to the Eagle Scout board before he can earn his rank. 

