Web Exclusive: New York non-profit back to fundraising after soldier care packages destroyed by fire

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just two days after a fire destroyed the New York headquarters for Operation Adopt A Soldier, Inc., volunteers were back out trying to raise money to make up for the loss.

More than 250 care packages bound for soldiers stationed overseas were also ruined in the fire Saturday in Wilton.

A trailer full of promotional items and t-shirts was spared by the fire. Volunteers continued with plans to set up a booth at the Washington County Fair all week to seek donations.

The non-profit sends thousands of care packages each year and has sent more than 300,000 in the 16 years they’ve been doing it.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire or just how much damage was caused.

If you want to donate to Operation Adopt A Soldier Inc.’s GoFundMe, click here.