Web Exclusive: Kentucky power lifter breaks U.S. record, inspires others with journey

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- It only takes one look at Julius Maddox to notice his strength, the Owensboro, Kentucky football character coach and top-ranked bench presser in the world made history over the weekend, breaking the American raw bench press record.

Maddox benched a whopping 723 pounds in Corpus Christi over the weekend, the second heaviest raw bench press in history.

“More people have walked on the moon than have actually benched over 700-plus pounds. I’m in uncharted waters where I’m going places where few have gone,” said Maddox.

Maddox began his weightlifting journey as a way to help him recover from a drug and alcohol addiction, and he hasn’t looked back since.

“Just all the sacrificing that I’ve done and where I’ve came from in life, all the stuff that I’ve been through, that’s kinda what I use to drive me,” said Maddox. “I just want to show people that it’s possible to change, and for my kids to see that their dad is making his mark on the world.”

Maddox says he hopes his story inspires others. For more information on Maddox’s journey, you can follow him on Instagram @irregular_strength. Maddox says for others seeking help, he recommends Friends of Sinners in Owensboro, Kentucky.