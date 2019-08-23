Web Exclusive: Indiana Children’s Zoo welcomes new mob of kangaroos

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo has announced the addition of a new mob of kangaroos.

Eight Eastern Grey Kangaroos were transported from New South Wales Australia to Fort Wayne, Indiana earlier this year. The kangaroos arrived in March and have been spending time getting acclimated ever since.

The mob of kangaroos includes four males and four females. The mob will soon include a ninth kangaroo, as one of the females started raising a joey (or baby kangaroo) in her pouch, shortly after arrival.

“These guys all came from Australia and traveled together, went through our quarantine and then moved down here all together. So they’ve been fast friends. Kangaroos are very good, they’re social animals and they like being in that mob for safety in numbers,” said Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo Supervisor, Lisa Flood.

It can be a challenge to transport animals across the globe, especially when climates may be different from continent to continent. The zoo had to take this into account when scheduling the arrival of these kangaroos.

“We tend to look at spring and fall because that is when our climates our mimicking each other. We don’t want them to go from the extreme heat of summer to winter and such like that. Once they’re here and can do that, then they acclimate pretty easily,” said Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo Supervisor, Lisa Flood.

The new kangaroos will be living in the “Kangaroo Yard” exhibit of the zoo. Visitors will be able to view the animals in this area later this year.

The new kangaroos add to the largest collection of Eastern Grey Kangaroos in the United States.