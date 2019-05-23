Web Exclusive: Homeless valedictorian earns $3 million in scholarships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATN) — A Memphis teen is in the national spotlight after earning $3 million in scholarships and becoming valedictorian of Raleigh-Egypt High School, all while facing homelessness.

“It’s just mind-blowing to me,” said Tupac Shakur Moseley, Wednesday at an early birthday celebration at his high school.

In those few words the recent graduate, who achieved a 4.3 GPA, tried to describe the whirlwind of attention he’s getting.

“We’re just so thrilled that he chose TSU, and he’s the epitome of what young men should be,” said Tennessee State University President Dr. Glenda Glover.

Dr. Glover traveled to Memphis personally to take Moseley back to Nashville in the summer. There, Glover says she will make sure Moseley will be given free housing and free meal plan.

“It’s only [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] that I believe would do something of this caliber too actually. For the president herself to drive down to one of the schools to actually assist that student personally,” said Moseley.

The road to graduation wasn’t an easy one. After the recent death of his father, Moseley suffered financial struggles and faced homelessness. However, with a strong support system he persevered.

“Your location is not a limitation,” said Moseley, his own quote he read from a t-shirt.

“It’s extremely important and I would say vital to a student’s success and future when they know they have that teacher in their corner through anything they face in life.”

At TSU, the soon-to-be freshman plans to major in electrical engineering, a passion he’s had since he was a kid.

“I love the smile I received after helping them out,” said Moseley. ” So I knew that should be my career, that’s my true passion in life.”

Moseley plans to return to Memphis to inspire students back at home.