Web Exclusive: Green Bay, Wisconsin cafe gives customers a chance to give back

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — At the J&J Cafe in Green Bay, a bulletin board full of orders are ready to be claimed.

“It’s just like a pay-it-forward program,” Dale Peters, Kitchen Manager and Owner of the Cafe said.

The program allows customers to pay for a meal in advance to be used by someone who needs it.

“It’s just a simple fry and burger plate or whatever the case may be,” Peters said. “You know, if they want to prepay an omelet, we’re not going to say no.”

The J&J Cafe opened less than a month ago, but Peters says the program has already brought out the best in his customers.

“We’ve had a couple of very generous people that came and prepaid quite a bit,” he said. “We have a regular that comes in every morning to buy one.”

It’s those generous regulars who make paying it forward possible.

“We’re definitely not the heroes in this,” Peters said. “It is the people who are actually pre-paying for the meals.”

So far, there’s been plenty of goodwill to go around.

“We still have a lot to give away, so if there’s anybody hungry, come and get them,” Peters said. “I don’t want people to feel awkward at all about doing it.”

He hopes to see the cycle continue.

“Hopefully we see more people being generous and more people coming to redeem it,” Peters said.

He said that when you are paying it forward, everyone wins.

“It helps everybody, it’s a win-win,” Peters said. “You know like nobody should be hungry, especially this time of year. It’s just the right thing to do.”

He added that any tips diners leave behind are also put toward paying for future meals.