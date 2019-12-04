Web Exclusive: Fast-talking Texas woman makes auctioneering history

(KXAS) – An auctioneer in Ellis County, Texas can now brag that she’s one of the fastest-talking women in Texas.

Angie Meier is the first female to win the Texas Lone Star Open Auctioneer Championship. The title won last month in Fort Worth comes with a $10,000 prize and bragging rights. Yet, it all puts Meier at a loss for words.

“It was a great competition and to end up on top was — well…” Meier said of her win over 25 other competitors.

Meier is a fourth-generation auctioneer from a family in Tennessee. She married a Texan who is also an auctioneer in the car business.

“Yeah, we get arguments over pretty quick,” she joked.

Meier spent seven years as a ring person. It’s someone who works the floor, spots the bid and alerts the auctioneer. She realized she could do the selling, too, and went to auction school to learn.

“It was intimidating because I knew I had the ability if just given the chance. That was the hardest…getting the chance,” Meier said.

The chant that drives up bids took some time for Meier to develop, but it’s now second nature. She’s so fast and so skilled you hardly see her take a breath, but always see her smile.

“To make that a continuous flow of syllables and numbers, that was the hardest part, to find that rhythm. Once I found it, it worked,” she laughed.

She wants others to find their rhythm, too, and now is part owner of a school called World Wide College of Auctioneering to teach the business to others.

Meier’s bid on herself, that she could succeed in a primary man’s world paid off, and now she’s the best in Texas.

