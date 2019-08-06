Web Exclusive: Dog abandoned in Arkansas town now in the hands of rescuers

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) – Meet Charlie: He’s a timid yet friendly dog, who just a few days ago was found tied to a tree at the Sulphur Springs City Park.

“He doesn’t understand, ‘Where am I at? Someone tied to me a tree and walked off,’” Moriah Anthony said.

Moriah Anthony is the co-founder of Pit Ridge – A rescue group that takes in dogs who are abused or at risk for being put down. Anthony says a rescue group out of Missouri contacted her about taking in Charlie.

“When we first saw him from the pictures, we knew his back end looked a little rough. We couldn’t see the extent of the damage,” Anthony said. “He’s missing a chip in his tongue – his teeth typically kind of look like he’s been chewing on rocks or some hard surface that he probably shouldn’t have.”

Sulphur Springs Police said they tracked down the owner and cited them. Police couldn’t give out more details because they’re still investigating the dumping but Anthony says she’s thankful Charlie was left where he was.

“They put him in a public place. They put him where he was safe and tied to a tree so that he wasn’t hit by traffic versus the other dogs that we get which are dumped in the middle of nowhere,” Anthony said.

She says Charlie will be seen by a vet Thursday and eventually put up for adoption.

“I think he’s going to be good in any home. He’s real sweet. It’s really sad to see him in this state,” Anthony said.

Police couldn’t say whether the owner could face charges in court for animal cruelty but state laws show the torturing of a dog, cat, or horse is a felony and is punishable with up to six years in prison and a fine as high as $10,000.