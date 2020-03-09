Web Exclusive: Deteriorating bridge outside Camp Arrowhead in Missouri being restored

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — Fire trucks and first responders can now have a safe route to enter Camp Arrowhead, as an old, deteriorating bridge is being restored.

KOLR 10’s Frances Lin visited the construction site on Sunday with construction crews, boy scouts, parents, and troop leaders out there.

She explains how this project cost Ozarks Trail Council, nothing at all.

“It’s currently made out of wood timbers, and many of those are rotted,” said Travis Miller, Structural Engineer with Miller Engineering.

Miller Engineering is one of three companies that volunteered to replace this bridge.

“Carson-Mitchell, who’s going to be bringing out the crane and doing all that, Prestressed Casting which is casting all the concrete pieces for us,” said Miller.

This is why the project does not cost anything.

Everyone who helped out, are volunteers.

Including the boy scouts.

“Super fun. Burnt out. I like it,” said the kids.

They said they’re enjoying themselves on Sunday demolishing the bridge before they lay a new one down on Monday.

“It’s fun. The best part of destroying a bridge is probably when you see something go flying,” said a boy scout.

Ozarks Trail Council’s Josh Smith said around 6,000 people cross this bridge every year, “and that’s just people who visit, that doesn’t account for the trash service trucks, food service trucks, construction trucks and that kind of stuff.”

“The timbers were rotting, I didn’t like crossing it,” said Kailey Smith, a scout who lives on site.

“The bridge itself was pretty old, having issues with weight requirements, get a lot of heavy machinery and things like that that help the camp,” said Brent Johnson, a parent of a boy scout, who is also a scout leader.

The new bridge also allows the camp to build a proper storm shelter.

“It requires bringing in lots of heavy equipment, and we were really concerned about the bridge at that time and so now with this bridge in place we can bring in those other components for future storm shelters,” Miller explained.

“Being out here during the summer months, springtime, having some of the kids in shelter during severe storm and tornado activities is very handy,” said Johnson.

Smith said he expects the new bridge to be completed by tomorrow, “we’re not supposed to drive over it for the next couple of days to let the concrete set, so I expect it back in service by about Wednesday.”