Web Exclusive: Arkansas Dance team for at-risk youth to compete in national competition

"It's an amazing feeling, it's like another part of us," says Slime.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Some would consider dancing an art or music made visible.

Slime is an 18 year old from Arkansas that considers dancing his motivation for a better life.

“It’s like another part of me,” says Slime. “If I wouldn’t be in this dancing stuff, I’d probably be out there in the street.”

Slime says this space is his haven, an area where his mind can lead the moves.

“I’d probably be out there fighting, killing, doing something else. I dance to keep me in my own little area,” says Slime.

He and his group, known as the ‘501 Krew’, jump, spin and flip as fast as they can bring a smile into the room.

“It’s a brotherhood. We’re real close,” says Slime.

Katie Lyons is the crew’s coach. She’s also the Owner of Jacksonville’s Spotlight Dance Complex.

“This is there place,” says Lyons.

She says this team, made up of teenagers from Jacksonville, Sherwood and Little Rock are beating the odds.

“They all come from low-income families. They really don’t do anything but go to school and come home and for some of them home isn’t always home,” says Lyons.

Hours and hours practicing, leading this group to nationals in Florida but now they need help financially to get the boys there.

“We have two weeks to get it together to try and find the funds,” says Lyons.

For the 501 Crew, they’re dancing through life looking in the mirror and confident in the men they’re becoming.

“Most importantly, put God first and stay in school,” says Slime.

The group had a send-off party Saturday, June 22.