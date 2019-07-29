Web Exclusive: Alabama Little League team wash cars to go to regionals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WZDX) – The Huntsville American Little League team is going to the Little League World Series Regional Tournament in Warner Robins, Georgia.

They won the Alabama State Tournament last week. Now, they only have a week and a half to plan and raise money for the trip to Warner Robins.

The team will represent the state of Alabama as they compete in the tournament. The team spent hours washing cars to help pay for the trip, and they’re asking for the community’s help to offset the cost of the trip.

Huntsville American Little League Team Manager, Jeremy Davis, says it wasn’t easy getting to where they are today.

“They have faced a lot of adversity, because we are not a big team but we are a scrappy team, and we fight hard day in and day out,” said Davis.

If they win in Georgia, the team’s next stop will be to Willisamport for the Little League World Series.

You can also donate using their gofundme page.