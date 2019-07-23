Web Exclusive: Alabama Humane Society incorporates young volunteers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – It’s Critter Camp time at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society in Birmingham, Alabama, where young animal lovers will be spending their week getting an insider’s look at shelter operations.

It’s an old hat for Emily,7, and Graham Henninger, 9. They’ve been coming to the humane society since they learned to walk and talk. Emily even had a birthday party at the shelter.

“It really just her heart,” said mom, Alison Henninger of her youngest child. “That’s her favorite place to be.”

Both kids fell in love with the family dog. But their love for all animals translated into volunteering every week at GBHS. To put it in perspective, they will spend the entire day at Critter Camp. They’ll be there all week. However, when their mom came to pick them up, they still had to make the rounds, petting each of the pups and cats who they know by name.

The Henninger children have made it their mission to socialize the animals as much as possible. They want the pets to know what it’s like to be around children so that they are more likely to be able to settle into a family with children. “This is such a huge, huge, important thing in these animals’ lives,” said Ivana Sullivan, Chief Program Officer for GBHS.

In addition to their regular volunteering, the Henninger children will participate in the Critter Camp’s lemonade stand on Thursday, with donations going toward the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. They will also hold a “dog wash” at their own home, sometime in August.