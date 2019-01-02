Texas animal shelter releasing opossums into the wild

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) - In the past, the Palm Valley Animal Center in Texas was admitting hundreds of opossums from all over the county surrendered by residents and euthanizing them. Now, they have decided to stop killing them and start releasing them back into their natural environment.

Rebeca Villanueva, director of development said, "Ultimately what we like is that our community can be self-sustaining and we'd love for these animals to be able to stay out in the wild. That's how we've created that transition from them being brought here, but ultimately being released back to wildlife to an area where they are best suited."

Since October PVAC has released over 1,000 opossums. Thanks to their partnership with the National Butterfly Center in Mission. Villanueva said opossums are good for the communities' well-being.

''There's a lot of things that opossums do. They're kind of like unsung heroes. They eat ticks, they eat fleas, they take care of a lot of the pests that bother us. These guys get to go back into a beautiful habitat where they can thrive."

The shelter aims to shift it's focus back to domestic animals only. Villanueva encourages the community to stop surrendering opossums and let them be.