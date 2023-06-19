SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Wayne State Wildcats football head coach Logan Masters is one of seven individuals to have been selected to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Hall of Fame.

The current Wildcats head coach and former Wayne State wide receiver played four seasons for his alma mater, earning all-conference honors all four seasons. The Storm Lake native was a vital piece in WSC’s first-ever NCAA Division II playoff trip in 2008.

After his playing career, Masters spent seven seasons as an assistant coach before a brief stint at Chadron State. In 2020, Masters returned to his alma mater to be the offensive coordinator and was named as the head coach in 2022. During his first season, Wayne State booked its second-ever trip to the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Masters will be the eighth individual from Wayne State College to be inducted into the NSIC Hall of Fame.