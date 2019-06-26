Siouxnami Waterpark celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – A new Siouxland waterpark has celebrated their opening with a ribbon cutting Wednesday.

The Siouxnami Waterpark in Sioux Center, Iowa, offers fun for the whole family. They have an aqua zip line, lazy river, a climbing wall over the water divingboards, and mltipl water slide.

“We’ve already seen Siouxnami drawing people to Sioux Center, and we think it’s going to continue to be a great attraction to bring people to our community and region,” said Sioux Center Mayor David Krahling.

The new waterpark connects to the All Seasons Center with already existing outdoor and indoor pool, which has children’s ppols,more water slide, lap lanes and more.

The water park and All Season Center are owned and operated by the city.

“We’ve been hearing great feedback for a number of months in anticipation of the project being completed. We’re really excited not only for our community but also for the regional impact this will have,” City Administrator Scott Wynja said.

The waterpark has been open since last Saturday and officials said they’ve already seen over 1,000 visitors.

