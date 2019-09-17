Water running over Jefferson Bridge causes closure

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) – The Jefferson Bridge, about three miles northeast of Jefferson, South Dakota, has closed.

The Union County Highway Department from 329th Street in South Dakota to K18 in Iowa said the bridge was closed Tuesday at 8 a.m. due to a tree alongside the bridge.

When the tree was removed a couple hours later, the water level raised and is over the road, causing it to remain closed.

In addition to the Jefferson bridge, other roads are closed in Union County. They include the following:

The intersection of CR#04 (River Road) & CR#1G (307 Street).

CR#04 (River Road) – CR#13 (302 Street) south to CR#14 (304 Street)

CR#12 (299 Street) – 484 Avenue east to State #46

CR#13 (302 Street) – CR#04 (River Road) east to the Hawarden Bridge

R1 (Henke Road), south portion to State #50

These closures include roads that remain closed since the spring flood:

Portion of CR#03 – 482 Avenue from SD Hwy 48 north to the junction of River Road

CR#04 (River Road) – Lower portion

CR#17 – 315 Street from Sargeant Road east to 481 Avenue, then north to 314 Street

The highway department is also reminding drivers that it is illegal to drive around a barricade.