Water main break causes problems in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Several people were without water early Monday after a water main broke in downtown Sioux City.



Street department works say the 12-inch water main between 6th and 7th Street broke overnight. Residents in the Williges Building had to use the facilities at the law enforcement center next door.

“I don’t know if it’s been disruptive to the people of the courthouse. They have been very agreeable letting us use their facilities. You shouldn’t take water for granted,” said Ryan Ross who works at a downtown law firm.



Road crews were still working Monday afternoon to repair the main break but service is expected to be back to normal before Tuesday.