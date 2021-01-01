US celebrates 2021 beginning with an empty Times Square

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 31: The ball is raised into place in Times Square during 2021 New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn-Pool/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — The ball dropped, but the entrance to 2021 was unique for New York City.

Times Square remains the center of American revelry this New Year’s Eve, but only virtually. Physically, it was closed. The only spectators witnessing the ball-drop in person were performers — part of the show, pre-screened for COVID-19.

Police had promised to vigorously enforce a ban on gatherings of any kind in New York City Thursday night, especially at its most famous intersection.

“My message to those ringing in the New Year,” said NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, “Please stay at home.”

“Don’t come. Watch it at home. It’ll be a spectacular television show. Next year, we’ll all gather together and fill Times Square. But this year, don’t even attempt to come down there to watch it.”

Different right down to the confetti. 2,000 pounds of it released at midnight Thursday included the printed wishes of people from all over the country — their hopes and dreams for 2021.