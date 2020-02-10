Two officers shot at Arkansas Walmart, suspect dead

News
Posted: / Updated:

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG) — There’s new information on Monday morning’s shooting at an Arkansas Walmart store that left two police officers injured and a suspect dead.

Memphis-affiliate WREG reported that the incident began when a 40-year-old man walked into the store and started making threats. Employees then called the police.

After police arrived and made contact with the man there was an exchange of gunfire.

One of the injured officers was taken to a Memphis hospital and the other was taken to a Forrest City hospital. There’s no further word on their conditions.

A news conference is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. Watch the stream below.

Update:

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG) — Two Forrest City, Arkansas, officers were shot and one suspect was killed after a shooting at the local Walmart.

According to police, officers were called to the store after the suspect began making threats. He was approached by the officers and that’s when shots were fired.

Two officers were struck. One was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center while the other is still on the scene.

The suspect is dead.

Original Story:

FORREST CITY, Ark.- Police in Forrest City, Arkansas, said they are investigating a shooting at Walmart Monday morning.

Law enforcement tells our sister station WREG in Memphis that a few people have been injured.

We’ll have more on this developing story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.