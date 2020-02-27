President, CEO of Molson Coor’s speaks at press conference following shooting

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WITI/KCAU) – President and CEO of Molson Coors Co. spoke at a press conference Wednesday night following the shooting at the Milwaukee, Wisconsin campus.

The shooter was claimed to be in uniform when he opened fire.

Milwaukee officials have said there is no active threat anymore at this time, as they believe there was only one shooter involved.

The shooter took his own life after claiming the lives of five others.

The victim’s identities are being withheld at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.