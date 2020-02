MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WITI/KCAU) – A Molson Coors Co. ex-employee in uniform opened fire Wednesday afternoon, killing several others and himself.

The shooter was an employee at Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus but was fired earlier in the day on Wednesday.

The shooter killed several others before taking their own life.

Authorities have said that there is no longer a threat in the Milwaukee area.

The investigation is still ongoing.