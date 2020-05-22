Sioux City COVID-19 testing site to close Friday evening

Closings
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Reynolds announced on Friday during her press conference that the Sioux City COVID-19 testing site will be closing at the end of the day.

The Sioux City testing site opened on May 4 and will be closing at the end of the testing day on Friday, May 22, at 6 p.m.

Governor Reynolds announced during her press conference that once the volume of testing has decreased at any testing site, the site will close and be moved to a new location.

Once the Sioux City site closes, a new one will be opening up in Sioux Center the week of May 24.

There will also be a testing site opened in Marshaltown, Burlington, and Council Bluffs next week.

