WATCH: Gov. Reynolds provides update on COVID-19 in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds held her weekly press conference and provided an update to the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

The press conference followed Reynolds’ recent signing of a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency Monday.

The proclamation activates the disaster response and recovery aspects of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Iowa Emergency Response Plan.

State agencies are now allowed to utilize the personnel, equipment and facilities they need to be able to prevent, contain, and mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

The current number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa is now eight. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), four people with the virus who live in Johnson County are older adults between the ages of 61 and 80.

Reynolds said the diagnosed Iowans are recovering at home in isolation.

According to the Governor’s Office, seven of the eight Iowans infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus were on the same Egyptian cruise. The remaining person lives in Pottawattamie County, recently traveled to California and is between the ages of 41 and 60 years old.

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by the IDPH can be found here.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1.