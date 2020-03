SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) –We're told to stay calm and wait for things to improve. Something easier said than done. All over Siouxland, businesses are closed and many families are spending hours at home unsure of what the future holds.

Many people are feeling stress about the continued spread of the virus in the U.S. One councilor said they gained 15 patients this week, and now they're using technology to reach more people in the community.