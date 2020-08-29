Warsaw zoo tests effect of hemp oil on elephants’ stress

Warsaw zoo’s two female elephants, Fredzia, right, and Buba, are shown in their enclosure in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Scientists at Warsaw’s zoo have been taking blood, saliva and other samples from the zoo’s three elephants in recent days in preparations to test whether giving them hemp oil can reduce their stress. Zoo veterinarian Dr. Agnieszka Czujkowska said Friday that hemp oil, also known as CBD, or cannabidiol oil, has been shown to reduce anxiety and stress in other animals, including horses and dogs. They are starting their tests on their three African elephants, who have undergone a period of stress following the death in March of an older female, Erna. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Scientists at Warsaw’s zoo have been taking blood, saliva and other samples from the zoo’s three elephants in recent days in preparations to test whether giving them hemp oil can reduce their stress.

Warsaw zoo’s elephants Fredzia is shown in her enclosure in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Scientists at Warsaw’s zoo have been taking blood, saliva and other samples from the zoo’s three elephants in recent days in preparations to test whether giving them hemp oil can reduce their stress. Zoo veterinarian Dr. Agnieszka Czujkowska said Friday that hemp oil, also known as CBD, or cannabidiol oil, has been shown to reduce anxiety and stress in other animals, including horses and dogs. They are starting their tests on their three African elephants, who have undergone a period of stress following the death in March of an older female, Erna. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Warsaw veterinarian Dr. Agnieszka Czujkowska speaks to the media in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Scientists at Warsaw’s zoo have been taking blood, saliva and other samples from the zoo’s three elephants in recent days in preparations to test whether giving them hemp oil can reduce their stress. Zoo veterinarian Dr. Agnieszka Czujkowska said Friday that hemp oil, also known as CBD, or cannabidiol oil, has been shown to reduce anxiety and stress in other animals, including horses and dogs. They are starting their tests on their three African elephants, who have undergone a period of stress following the death in March of an older female, Erna. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

A zookeeper Lukasz peers into the pen of one of the elephants at the zoo in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Scientists at Warsaw’s zoo have been taking blood, saliva and other samples from the zoo’s three elephants in recent days in preparations to test whether giving them hemp oil can reduce their stress. Zoo veterinarian Dr. Agnieszka Czujkowska said Friday that hemp oil, also known as CBD, or cannabidiol oil, has been shown to reduce anxiety and stress in other animals, including horses and dogs. They are starting their tests on their three African elephants, who have undergone a period of stress following the death in March of an older female, Erna. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

A zookeeper Lukasz peers into the pen of one of the elephants at the zoo.in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Scientists at Warsaw’s zoo have been taking blood, saliva and other samples from the zoo’s three elephants in recent days in preparations to test whether giving them hemp oil can reduce their stress. Zoo veterinarian Dr. Agnieszka Czujkowska said Friday that hemp oil, also known as CBD, or cannabidiol oil, has been shown to reduce anxiety and stress in other animals, including horses and dogs. They are starting their tests on their three African elephants, who have undergone a period of stress following the death in March of an older female, Erna. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Patryk Pycinski, a mammal expert, prepares a male elephant, Leon, to take a saliva sample in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Scientists at Warsaw’s zoo have been taking blood, saliva and other samples from the zoo’s three elephants in recent days in preparations to test whether giving them hemp oil can reduce their stress. Zoo veterinarian Dr. Agnieszka Czujkowska said Friday that hemp oil, also known as CBD, or cannabidiol oil, has been shown to reduce anxiety and stress in other animals, including horses and dogs. They are starting their tests on their three African elephants, who have undergone a period of stress following the death in March of an older female, Erna. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Scientists take saliva samples from Fredzia, the sole male elephant in a group of three elephants at the zoo on Friday Aug. 28, 2020, in Warsaw, Poland. Scientists at Warsaw’s zoo have been taking blood, saliva and other samples from the zoo’s three elephants in recent days in preparations to test whether giving them hemp oil can reduce their stress. Zoo veterinarian Dr. Agnieszka Czujkowska said Friday that hemp oil, also known as CBD, or cannabidiol oil, has been shown to reduce anxiety and stress in other animals, including horses and dogs. They are starting their tests on their three African elephants, who have undergone a period of stress following the death in March of an older female, Erna.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Warsaw zoo’s Fredzia is seen in their enclosure in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Scientists at Warsaw’s zoo have been taking blood, saliva and other samples from the zoo’s three elephants in recent days in preparations to test whether giving them hemp oil can reduce their stress. Zoo veterinarian Dr. Agnieszka Czujkowska said Friday that hemp oil, also known as CBD, or cannabidiol oil, has been shown to reduce anxiety and stress in other animals, including horses and dogs. They are starting their tests on their three African elephants, who have undergone a period of stress following the death in March of an older female, Erna. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Patryk Pycinski, a mammal expert, prepares a male elephant, Fredzia to take a saliva sample in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Scientists at Warsaw’s zoo have been taking blood, saliva and other samples from the zoo’s three elephants in recent days in preparations to test whether giving them hemp oil can reduce their stress. Zoo veterinarian Dr. Agnieszka Czujkowska said Friday that hemp oil, also known as CBD, or cannabidiol oil, has been shown to reduce anxiety and stress in other animals, including horses and dogs. They are starting their tests on their three African elephants, who have undergone a period of stress following the death in March of an older female, Erna.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Veterinarian Dr. Agnieszka Czujkowska take blood samples from Leon, the sole male elephant at the zoo on Friday Aug. 28, 2020, in Warsaw, Poland. Scientists at Warsaw’s zoo have been taking blood, saliva and other samples from the zoo’s three elephants in recent days in preparations to test whether giving them hemp oil can reduce their stress. Zoo veterinarian Dr. Agnieszka Czujkowska said Friday that hemp oil, also known as CBD, or cannabidiol oil, has been shown to reduce anxiety and stress in other animals, including horses and dogs. They are starting their tests on their three African elephants, who have undergone a period of stress following the death in March of an older female, Erna.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Scientists take blood samples from Leon, the sole male elephant at the zoo on Friday Aug. 28, 2020, in Warsaw, Poland. Scientists at Warsaw’s zoo have been taking blood, saliva and other samples from the zoo’s three elephants in recent days in preparations to test whether giving them hemp oil can reduce their stress. Zoo veterinarian Dr. Agnieszka Czujkowska said Friday that hemp oil, also known as CBD, or cannabidiol oil, has been shown to reduce anxiety and stress in other animals, including horses and dogs. They are starting their tests on their three African elephants, who have undergone a period of stress following the death in March of an older female, Erna.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Zoo veterinarian Dr. Agnieszka Czujkowska said Friday that hemp oil, also known as CBD, or cannabidiol oil, has been shown to reduce anxiety and stress in other animals, including horses and dogs.

So the zoo’s experts thought it made sense to see if could also help their animals, including giraffes, rhinos and polar bears.

They are starting their tests on their three African elephants, who have undergone a period of stress following the death in March of an older female, Erna.