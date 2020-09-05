Warrior Hotel preps for ‘soft’ reopening

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Amrit and Amy Gill are the brains behind ‘Restoration St. Louis’–a group that’s spent tens of millions of dollars to bring life back to the Warrior Hotel over the past three years.

“Originally, we were just supposed to be the developers. We were never supposed to be the owners,” Amrit Gill said.

“We’re thrilled to be able to give something to the city, give back to the city, and have people really enjoy it,” Amy Gill said.

The Gills have been in the redevelopment business for more than 30 years, and have brought new life to several historic buildings across the Midwest. Their most recent project is the Warrior Hotel: a ninety-year-old building on the National Register of Historic Places that’s sat half of its life empty in downtown Sioux City.

“It opened in 1930, and it closed as a hotel in 1975. It never operated as a hotel again until 2020,” Amrit Gill said.

Now, the Warrior is looking forward to celebrating their soft opening next weekend. Along with the usual amenities of a classy hotel, the Warrior will feature four meeting spaces, a ballroom, and a bowling alley.

“The city’s been great to work with, the people have been great to work with–we have all these guys that work with us now that have worked on the project. We’ve had 300 guys here,” Amy Gill said.

The Warrior Hotel is a project, Amy says, each of their workers take pride in.

“All these people came in and are like, ‘I really want to see this thing redeveloped, I really want to see this thing happen’,” Amy Gill said.