Warming Shelter reports increased numbers of overnight guests as winter season nears

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

After opening its door just days ago, Sioux City’s Warming Shelter is reporting an increased number of people looking for assistance.

The shelter’s director tells KCAU 9 she is seeing more people come in compared to the same time last year. A year ago the center regularly welcomed 40 to 50 people a night. That number has grown to between 65 and 70 people a night this fall.



The center’s day shelter also is seeing even a large increase. We asked the Warming Shelter’s director how the local housing issue plays into the increase.



Lindsay Landrum says, “businesses that recruit in, which sometimes they don’t find housing because there’s not enough housing for anyone either, so they end up with us or someone else.”



The warming shelter is currently seeking volunteers as well as non-clothing donations.