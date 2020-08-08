Wanted FBI fugitive arrested after being on the run for nearly 50 years

(FOX31) – Denver police officer Daril Cinquanta was checking this man, Luis Archuleta, for weapons when Archuleta pulled out a revolver and shot Cinquanta in the stomach.

Officer Cinquanta would survive, but never forgot the man who nearly killed him, and was enraged when Archuleta made a daring escape from a hospital near the Colorado State Penitentiary in Canon City, where he was serving time.

Archuleta, who was wanted by the FBI, was on the run for decades, but it turns out, he didn’t run very far.

He was hiding out in Espanola, New Mexico, a small city about 25 miles north of Santa Fe.

Back in June, the FBI and Espanola Police got a tip that the wanted fugitive was hiding in plain sight and arrested him Wednesday, with plans to bring him back to Colorado.

And that tip, it came from former Officer Cinquanta, who more than 40 years later, never gave up searching for the man who almost ended his career and life.

