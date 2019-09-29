Wakefield holds annual Balloon Days

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (KCAU) — Almost every town has a yearly celebration and Saturday and Sunday is Wakefield’s time to take to the skies.

With a Nebraska Game landing on the same weekend, the theme of this year’s Balloon Days was “the Best Husker Tailgate” and hundreds came dressed in red to cheer them on. Festivities started Saturday morning with a hot air balloon lift-off and ended Saturday night with the tailgate party.

“That everyone has fun, they enjoy themselves, there’s something for everyone so there’s, kids to old adults can come up and we just hope that they take away the love of our little town,” said Balloon Days organizer, Macey Martinson.

The last of the Balloon Day events is Sunday with a hot air balloon lift-off at sunrise.