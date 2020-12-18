Watch Live: VP Pence, second lady to publicly get Pfizer vaccine

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams are set to publicly receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Friday.

President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to receive the vaccine next week.

Biden said on Tuesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, advised him to get the vaccine “sooner than later.” Biden has said that he wants to keep front-line health care workers and vulnerable people as the top priority as the vaccine is rolled out throughout the country.

Biden said, “I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take.”

It is unknown when President Donald Trump will receive the vaccine or whether first lady Melania Trump, who came down with COVID-19 at the same time as her husband, would be vaccinated.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters this week that Trump, who has previously spread misinformation about other vaccines, was trying to send a message about priorities by delaying his own inoculation.

“The president wants to send a parallel message which is, you know, our long-term care facility residents and our front-line workers are paramount in importance,” she said.

The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine last week, making it the first coronavirus vaccine approved for emergency use in the United States. Shipments of the vaccine began Sunday with health care workers receiving the shot throughout the week.

A FDA advisory committee Thursday endorsed Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine with the FDA’s green light for emergency use expected quickly. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are two doses.

The Pences and Adams are set to be vaccinated at 8 a.m. EST. NewsNation will livestream the event and have a full report only on NewsNation tonight at 8/7c.