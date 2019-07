DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Vice President of the United States will be making a stop in Iowa this week.

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence will be touring Accumold, an Ankeny based business that works with micro-molding.

Following the tour, he will be speaking about the adnimistrations efforts to pass the United States-Mexico Candada Agreement.

Pence has been to Iowa several times during his time as vice president. He last visited in April when he toured flood damage in Iowa communities.